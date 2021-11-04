TD Securities Boosts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$64.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut Fortis to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$59.10.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$55.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$57.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$59.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.66%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

