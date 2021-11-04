TD Securities Cuts Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $65.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.91.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $55.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,320. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 6.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.3% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

