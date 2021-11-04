TD Securities Increases Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $44.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

NYSE MAXR traded up $5.68 on Thursday, reaching $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 127,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,261.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

