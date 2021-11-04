TD Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$29.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AC. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Canada in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 target price on Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cormark set a C$25.45 price target on Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.56.

Shares of AC opened at C$24.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$14.66 and a 12-month high of C$31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.93 billion and a PE ratio of -1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.89.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at C$215,469.15.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

