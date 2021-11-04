TD Securities Trims TFI International (TSE:TFII) Target Price to C$160.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$94.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$126.83.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$137.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.75 billion and a PE ratio of 21.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$124.95. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$61.05 and a 1 year high of C$148.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total value of C$5,001,919.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$589,255,417.11. Insiders sold 100,712 shares of company stock valued at $14,304,279 over the last ninety days.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

