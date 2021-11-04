TEAM (LON:TEAM) Trading 3.2% Higher

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.94). 71 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.75 ($0.91).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of TEAM in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.72.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb purchased 25,000 shares of TEAM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £19,250 ($25,150.25).

About TEAM (LON:TEAM)

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

