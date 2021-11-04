TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to report sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,437,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,102. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

