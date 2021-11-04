Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Teekay LNG Partners stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 917,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,847. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.18. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jonestrading cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

