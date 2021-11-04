TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

TGNA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 51,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TEGNA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of TEGNA worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

