Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 277.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after purchasing an additional 353,835 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,704,000 after acquiring an additional 478,165 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $154.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.33. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDOC. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.85.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

