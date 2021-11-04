Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.60 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.69) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.67 ($3.14).

ETR O2D opened at €2.35 ($2.76) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.19. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

