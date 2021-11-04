Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleperformance presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TLPFY opened at $214.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.92. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

