Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%.

Tellurian stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,463,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,757,473. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

