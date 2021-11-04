Telsey Advisory Group Boosts European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target to $36.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EWCZ. Bank of America assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $31.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

