Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) PT Raised to GBX 340

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s previous close.

LON TEG opened at GBX 282.02 ($3.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39. Ten Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 134.16 ($1.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 282.02 ($3.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £192.75 million and a P/E ratio of -9.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 261.31.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

In other news, insider Julie Mary Sneddon acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £82,800 ($108,178.73). Also, insider Graham Blackwell sold 26,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total transaction of £69,529.31 ($90,840.49).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.