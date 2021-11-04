Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEG. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 323.57 ($4.23).

TEG opened at GBX 282.02 ($3.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 261.31. Ten Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of GBX 134.16 ($1.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 282.02 ($3.68). The stock has a market cap of £192.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19.

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Julie Mary Sneddon purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £82,800 ($108,178.73). Also, insider Graham Blackwell sold 26,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total transaction of £69,529.31 ($90,840.49).

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

