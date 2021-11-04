Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.57 ($4.23).

TEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

LON:TEG opened at GBX 278.60 ($3.64) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 261.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £190.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 134.16 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 282.02 ($3.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39.

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Julie Mary Sneddon bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £82,800 ($108,178.73). Also, insider Graham Blackwell sold 26,437 shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total value of £69,529.31 ($90,840.49).

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.