Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.23

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 295445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on TS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

