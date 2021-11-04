TENT Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $138,080.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. TENT has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $138,080.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TENT has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00264685 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00105292 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.00138112 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002630 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

