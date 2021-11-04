Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 450,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,310 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $22,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 96.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

