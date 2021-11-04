Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.110-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.290 EPS.

Shares of Teradata stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.89. 1,534,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. Teradata has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

