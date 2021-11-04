Terracoin (TRC) One Day Volume Tops $4,779.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $634,264.50 and $4,779.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,091.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $590.72 or 0.00966940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.19 or 0.00275310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00228972 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00030765 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003050 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.