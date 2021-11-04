TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRSSF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TerrAscend from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $8.65 to $6.70 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $5.15 on Thursday. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17).

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

