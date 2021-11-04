TerraUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC on exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $2.85 billion and $161.15 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004121 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008314 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,836,435,265 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

