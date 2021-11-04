Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,237. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

