Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

In related news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $178.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.47. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.96 and a 52 week high of $180.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

