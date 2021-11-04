Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Textron worth $20,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,103 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after buying an additional 507,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after buying an additional 392,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,620,000 after buying an additional 336,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron stock opened at $77.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.