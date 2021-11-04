The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. The Andersons comprises 2.4% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of The Andersons worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,566 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 561,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after purchasing an additional 72,119 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in The Andersons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDE traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.70. 4,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,190. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.71. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $36.00.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The Andersons had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 777.78%.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

