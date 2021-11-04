The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 288,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71. The Andersons has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get The Andersons alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Andersons stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 165.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,336 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of The Andersons worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.