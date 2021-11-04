The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) & Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Critical Survey

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) and The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Edenred alerts:

0.1% of Edenred shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Edenred has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of East Asia has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Edenred pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. The Bank of East Asia pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. The Bank of East Asia pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Edenred and The Bank of East Asia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edenred 0 0 7 0 3.00 The Bank of East Asia 0 1 1 0 2.50

Edenred presently has a consensus price target of $29.99, indicating a potential upside of 10.46%. Given Edenred’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Edenred is more favorable than The Bank of East Asia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edenred and The Bank of East Asia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edenred $1.67 billion 8.10 $271.87 million N/A N/A The Bank of East Asia $3.46 billion 1.37 $465.85 million $0.13 12.45

The Bank of East Asia has higher revenue and earnings than Edenred.

Profitability

This table compares Edenred and The Bank of East Asia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edenred N/A N/A N/A The Bank of East Asia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Edenred beats The Bank of East Asia on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edenred

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About The Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as SME loans and financing guarantee schemes; corporate and commercial financing products, including syndicated and construction loans, acquisition and structured financing, working capital financing, share financing and IPO-related loans, and commercial mortgages; trade finance services and expert trade solutions; factoring services; import trade finance; guarantee services; eTradeConnect that allows buyers and sellers to connect, transact, share information, and submit applications for financing through a single platform; cash management services; corporate wealth management products; foreign exchange and treasury products; trade settlement and financing services; onshore and offshore loans; and marine cargo, property, trade credit, employee compensation, pet, medical, life, savings, and endowment insurance plans. In addition, it provides private banking services comprises investment advisory services; investment solutions, such as unit trusts, linked deposits, currency trading and management, global equities and bonds investments, structured products, and options and derivatives; portfolio management services; securities and futures broking services; cyber banking, credit cards, and ATM; and various international services. The company operates approximately 170 outlets in Hong Kong, Mainland China, other Asian countries and regions, and internationally. The Bank of East Asia, Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.