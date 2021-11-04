The Brink’s Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.
The Brink’s has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Brink’s has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Brink’s to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.
Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63. The Brink’s has a 1 year low of $45.19 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
The Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
