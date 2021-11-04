The Brink’s Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

The Brink’s has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Brink’s has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Brink’s to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63. The Brink’s has a 1 year low of $45.19 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Brink’s will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

