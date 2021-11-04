The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.930-$4.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.52. 1,691,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,288. The Chemours has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Chemours presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.78.

In other The Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $527,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,675. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of The Chemours worth $44,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

