The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $131.00 at Barclays

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $138.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.22.

NYSE:CLX opened at $165.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 18,101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 742,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,764,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

