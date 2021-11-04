The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $147.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $171.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $165.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 75.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 4.5% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

