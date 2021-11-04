The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.8% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $21,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,797 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,126,968. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

