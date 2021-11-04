The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $748.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will report $748.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $749.90 million and the lowest is $745.50 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $681.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.23.

NYSE COO traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $421.22. 686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,006. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $426.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.50. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $324.34 and a 52-week high of $463.59.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

