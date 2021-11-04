The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Update

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.36. 6,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,756. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $35.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.46 per share, for a total transaction of $438,989.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 117.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $190,000.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

