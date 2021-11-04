The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,869 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $42,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 132.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $82.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.99. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.40 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSGX. Raymond James raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.39.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

