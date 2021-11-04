The E.W. Scripps (SSP) to Release Earnings on Friday

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $565.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.50 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, analysts expect The E.W. Scripps to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

SSP stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.96. The E.W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The E.W. Scripps stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 264.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,195 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of The E.W. Scripps worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.