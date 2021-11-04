The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

FLIC stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $498.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.54.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in The First of Long Island during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 220,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 159.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

