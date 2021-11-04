The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €74.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €74.00 ($87.06) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €69.54 ($81.81).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €57.92 ($68.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €75.08 ($88.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.54.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

