The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €80.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €95.00 ($111.76).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €96.80 ($113.88) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €86.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €87.37. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

