The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,905,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,102,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

NYSE GS traded down $9.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $408.36. 55,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,870. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.90 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

