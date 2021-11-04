The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of THG stock opened at $129.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.72 and its 200-day moving average is $136.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $97.23 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $20,579,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after buying an additional 147,570 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,680,000 after buying an additional 138,641 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 638,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,592,000 after buying an additional 65,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,930,000 after acquiring an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

