The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Update

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE:KF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.05. 5,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,089. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77. The Korea Fund has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $46.88.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in The Korea Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Korea Fund by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Korea Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Korea Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Korea Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund, which seeks a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities, primarily equity securities of Korean companies. The firm invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.