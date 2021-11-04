The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded to Neutral by Piper Sandler

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s current price.

MAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Get The Macerich alerts:

MAC stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Macerich will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.