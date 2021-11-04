The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.66 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will post $3.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.62 billion and the highest is $3.71 billion. The Mosaic reported sales of $2.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year sales of $12.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $16.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

MOS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,292,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

