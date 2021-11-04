The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.31.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE MOS traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 124,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,107. The Mosaic has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after buying an additional 8,664,456 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in The Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after buying an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,585,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after buying an additional 2,701,960 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,873,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,700,000 after buying an additional 2,212,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

