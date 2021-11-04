The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.69

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TRIG traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 131.20 ($1.71). The stock had a trading volume of 2,953,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,379. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 12-month low of GBX 118.80 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 136 ($1.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 127.66.

Get The Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.