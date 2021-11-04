The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.69

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TRIG traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 131.20 ($1.71). The stock had a trading volume of 2,953,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,379. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 12-month low of GBX 118.80 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 136 ($1.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 127.66.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

