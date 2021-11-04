The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The Sage Group stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.87. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

